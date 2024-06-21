Israel's "pauses" in Gaza attacks have had no impact on aid access, WHO reports

Gaza - The "pause" that the Israeli military had declared in Gaza to facilitate aid flows has had no impact on deliveries of the badly-needed supplies, the UN's health agency said on Friday.

Smoke from Israeli bombardment billows in Rafah, as seen from a camp for displaced Palestinian people in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. © Eyad BABA / AFP

"So overall, we the UN can say that we did not see an impact on the humanitarian supplies coming in since that, I will say, unilateral announcement of this technical pause," said Richard Peeperkorn, the World Health Organization representative in the Palestinian territories.



"That is the overall assessment," he said.

The Israeli military had over the weekend announced a daily humanitarian "pause" in attacks on a key road in eastern Rafah, but a United Nations spokesperson said days later that "this has yet to translate into more aid reaching people in need."

More than eight months of Israeli siege have led to dire humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian territory and repeated UN warnings of famine.

Israel has killed at least 37,431 people in Gaza since October, according to the territory's health ministry, in a military assault which has reached genocidal proportions according to human rights organizations, academic and legal experts, and an increasing number of states.

An Israeli blockade on food, water, and other basic necessities has left millions of people in Gaza vulnerable to disease and starvation.