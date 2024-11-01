Lebanon accuses Israel of rejecting truce after barrage of Beirut strikes

Beirut, Lebanon - Lebanon's prime minister accused Israel of rejecting a ceasefire after the Israeli military bombed south Beirut for the first time this week on Friday.

Lebanese people check the devastation in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in the neighborhood of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs on November 1, 2024. © AFP

At least 10 strikes hit the southern suburbs before dawn after the Israeli military issued evacuation warnings, with AFPTV footage showing explosions and clouds of smoke.

"The raids left massive destruction in the targeted areas, as dozens of buildings were leveled to the ground, in addition to the outbreak of fires," Lebanon's National News Agency reported, adding that strikes also targeted Aley, southeast of the capital, and Bint Jbeil in the country's south.

The strikes came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met US officials to discuss a possible deal to end the assault on Lebanon, ahead of Tuesday's US presidential election.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the "expansion" of Israel's attacks, saying they signaled a refusal to engage in truce efforts.

"The Israeli enemy's renewed expansion... and its renewed targeting of the southern suburbs of Beirut with destructive raids are all indicators that confirm the Israeli enemy's rejection of all efforts being made to secure a ceasefire," he said.

The strikes targeted Ghobeiry, Al-Kafaat, the Sayyed Hadi Highway, and the area near the Al-Mujtaba Complex and the old airport road, the NNA reported.

Israel has intensified its bombardment of south Beirut while also conducting deadly strikes elsewhere in Lebanon.