Mohsen Mahdawi: Columbia student snatched by ICE while attending US citizenship interview

Colchester, Vermont - US immigration agents on Monday arrested another Columbia University student and green-card holder who participated in pro- Palestinian campus protests, detaining him as he attended an interview to become an American citizen.

A second Columbia student with a green card has been detained by US immigration agents for protesting in solidarity with Palestine. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

Mohsen Mahdawi's lawyers, in a court filing seeking his release and halt to any imminent deportation, also claimed President Donald Trump's mounting crackdown on immigrant student protesters violates the US Constitution – the latest judicial challenge to the Republican's authoritarian administration.

A Palestinian born in the occupied West Bank, Mahdawi has been a legal US permanent resident since 2015, was set to graduate next month and planned to attend a Columbia master's program this fall, the court filing said.

He is the co-founder of a Palestinian student union at Columbia alongside Mahmoud Khalil, a face of the movement who Trump has also been trying to expel since his March arrest.

"Mohsen Mahdawi of White River Junction, Vermont, walked into an immigration office for what was supposed to be the final step in his citizenship process. Instead, he was arrested and removed in handcuffs by plain-clothed, armed, individuals with their faces covered," Senator Bernie Sanders said in a statement signed by other Vermont lawmakers.

A video apparently made by Mahdawi's friends circulating online showed masked agents loading an individual into a black SUV.