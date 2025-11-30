Netanyahu begs Israel's president for pardon on corruption charges to end "deepening divisions"

Israel - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently asked the president of Israel to pardon him of the long list of corruption charges he faces.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently asked the president of his country to pardon him of a list of corruption charges he is currently facing. © DEBBIE HILL / POOL / AFP

In a statement provided to The Guardian, President Isaac Herzog's office acknowledged they had received a 111-page request from Netanyahu's attorney, and it had been passed on to the pardons department in the Ministry of Justice.

"The office of the president is aware that this is an extraordinary request which carries with it significant implications," the office said. "After receiving all of the relevant opinions, the president will responsibly and sincerely consider the request."

Netanyahu has been on trial since 2020, facing charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, involving alleged political favors for wealthy backers in return for gifts or positive media coverage.

He has denied all the allegations against him, describing the charges as a "witch hunt."

On Sunday, Netanyahu shared a video on X, explaining that it is within his "personal interest" to seek a full acquittal.

"But the security and political reality, the national interest, demands otherwise," Netanyahu said.

"The ongoing trial is tearing us apart from within, fuelling fierce disagreements, and deepening divisions," he continued.

"I am sure, like many others, that ending the trial immediately would help lower tensions and promote the broad reconciliation our country so desperately needs."