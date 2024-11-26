Over 130,000 children trapped in northern Gaza amid Israeli starvation campaign

Gaza - More than 130,000 children under 10 years of age are trapped in northern Gaza without access to food or medical supplies, according to the non-profit Save the Children.

Displaced Palestinian children wait in line to receive food at a distribution centre in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on November 26, 2024. © Bashar TALEB / AFP

The people of northern Gaza have been almost entirely blocked from accessing humanitarian assistance since October 6, with the Famine Review Committee earlier this month warning that "famine thresholds may have already been crossed or else will be in the near future."

Israel's brutal blockade has prevented Save the Children from delivering food packages for 5,000 families in northern Gaza, along with hundreds of hygiene kits and other aid, the organization reported in a press release.

Meanwhile, Gaza's health care infrastructure is under relentless attack – with devastating impacts for young Palestinians. Approximately 10,000 children in Jabalia, Beit Lahiya, and Beit Hanoun were not reached in the recent polio vaccination campaign, Save the Children said.

The United Nations warned last month that the "entire population of northern Gaza is at risk of dying."

The World Health Organization described the conditions on the ground as "catastrophic."