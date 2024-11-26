Over 130,000 children trapped in northern Gaza amid Israeli starvation campaign
Gaza - More than 130,000 children under 10 years of age are trapped in northern Gaza without access to food or medical supplies, according to the non-profit Save the Children.
The people of northern Gaza have been almost entirely blocked from accessing humanitarian assistance since October 6, with the Famine Review Committee earlier this month warning that "famine thresholds may have already been crossed or else will be in the near future."
Israel's brutal blockade has prevented Save the Children from delivering food packages for 5,000 families in northern Gaza, along with hundreds of hygiene kits and other aid, the organization reported in a press release.
Meanwhile, Gaza's health care infrastructure is under relentless attack – with devastating impacts for young Palestinians. Approximately 10,000 children in Jabalia, Beit Lahiya, and Beit Hanoun were not reached in the recent polio vaccination campaign, Save the Children said.
The United Nations warned last month that the "entire population of northern Gaza is at risk of dying."
The World Health Organization described the conditions on the ground as "catastrophic."
Israel kills tens of thousands of Palestinian children
The US government continues to provide diplomatic cover and billions of dollars in military aid to Israel while the families of northern Gaza endure nightmare conditions – with no end in sight.
"I am trapped with my children under relentless bombs, rockets, and bullets, with nowhere to run. My mother is paralyzed, and I cannot leave her behind. My brother has been killed, my husband was taken, and I don't know if he's alive. Our home was destroyed over our heads, and we survived by a miracle," said Ruba, a mother of two from a partner organization of Save the Children in northern Gaza.
"With no food, no clean water, and constant fear, both my children have developed rashes, and my daughter is passing blood, but there is no medicine, no help, and absolutely nothing I can do. They cry and ask me why we can’t just leave, why their father isn't with us, why we can't go back to a normal life."
Israel has slaughtered at least 44,249 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, according to the territory's health ministry. The British medical journal Lancet and other experts believe the true number to be far greater, upwards of 186,000 as of July 2024.
According to the UN's Human Rights Office, around 44% of those killed are children.
Cover photo: Bashar TALEB / AFP