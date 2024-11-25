Israel has killed more than 1,000 Palestinian doctors and nurses in Gaza, officials say

Gaza Strip - Gaza authorities on Sunday reported that Israel has killed more than 1,000 doctors and nurses in the besieged Palestinian territory since October of last year.

A Palestinian man gestures toward ambulances transporting victims of Israeli bombing to the Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. © AFP

"Over 310 other medical personnel were arrested, tortured, and executed in prisons," Gaza's government media office said in a Sunday statement, according to the Anadolu Agency.

"The Israeli army also prevented the entry of medical supplies, health delegations, and hundreds of surgeons into Gaza," the office added.

Israel has faced repeated accusations of intentionally targeting and attempting to destroy Gaza's health care infrastructure – accusations the media office reiterated in its statement.

"Hospitals have been a declared target for the Israeli army, which bombed, besieged, and stormed them, killing doctors and nurses, injuring others after directly targeting them," the office said.

The attacks come as the people of Gaza face the overwhelming threats of disease and starvation on top of relentless bombardment and repeated forced displacements.

Israel has slaughtered at least 44,056 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, according to the territory's health ministry. The British medical journal Lancet and other experts believe the true number to be far greater, upwards of 186,000 as of July 2024.