Palestine solidarity protesters disrupt Pasadena Rose Parade for Gaza

Pasadena, California - A group of activists blocked Pasadena's annual New Year's Rose Parade on Wednesday in solidarity with the besieged people of Palestine .

Palestine solidarity activists raise a banner reading "Money for Healthcare, Not for Warfare" and "Arms Embargo Now" while disrupting the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on January 1, 2025. © Courtesy of CODEPINK

"We demand the United States Government to cease the transfer of weapons, machinery, and money to the zionist entity. We believe as a collective, that the United States government should invest in Healthcare rather than massacring people around the world," the group UndocuRebels posted on Instagram.

Images of the action show activists wearing red flower wreaths on their heads holding up a large banner reading "Money for Healthcare, Not for Warfare" and "Arms Embargo Now."

Participants in the action called out the US' massive spending in support of the Israeli military and its genocide in Gaza, while thousands of Americans die each year due to lack of health insurance.

Israel – with the aid of US weapons and diplomatic cover – has slaughtered at least 45,553 people in Gaza since October 2023, according to the territory's health ministry. The British medical journal Lancet and other experts believe the true death toll to be far greater, upwards of 186,000 as of last July.

Gaza healthcare facilities and workers have been prime targets of Israeli attacks. The military last week raided Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia and detained its director, Hossam Abu Safiyeh, who remains in Israeli custody.