Palestine solidarity protesters gather outside Oscars to demand justice
Los Angeles, California - Protesters gathered outside the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday in support of Palestinian freedom, immigrants' rights, and economic justice.
"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free! From the sea to the river, Palestine will live forever!" demonstrators chanted during the protest organized by CODEPINK Los Angeles, Entertainment Labor for Palestine, IATSE Members for Palestine, and Artists Against Apartheid.
Participants called out the city for failing to divest from Israel and the entertainment industry for silencing Palestinian voices.
They also denounced escalated US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids and the city's failure to freeze rent and mortgages after the devastating wildfires earlier this year.
"Neither genocide, nor wildfires, nor ICE raids have woken up officials to the harm caused by their negligent governance. As for Hollywood, they should be highlighting these issues tonight and they must stop repressing anti-genocide voices, or we'll speak their language – disrupting their money," Miriam Arghandiwal of Entertainment Labor for Palestine said in a press release.
"We’re excited for and support for the Oscar nomination of the documentary film No Other Land, but one film's nomination doesn’t change the systemic discrimination of Palestinians in this industry and being an Oscar nominated film without distribution is a testament to that," Arghandiwal continued.
No Other Land – which depicts Palestinians' struggle against Israeli land theft and forced displacement – ended up winning the Oscar for best documentary feature film.
Police attempt to suppress Palestine solidarity protests outside Oscars
As protesters raised their urgent demands, LAPD officers descended upon the scene and reportedly used kettling tactics to try to suppress the demonstration.
CODEPINK reported that one of its activists was arrested but ultimately let go by police.
The organization said protesters complied with LAPD orders but were nevertheless ticketed with a required court visit for allegedly "failing to disperse."
CODEPINK co-founder Jodie Evans said, "We were walking the streets lined with limousines going to the Oscars with the message of 'Free Palestine' because Hollywood is silencing Palestinian stories and Palestinian voices. Today, there is an Oscar nominated film about Palestine that does not have distribution. First time in the history of the Oscars that has happened. There is also Netflix, who's canceled Palestinian stories."
"And they kettled and threatened to arrest us for speaking out for the Palestinian people. Shameful. It is silencing on top of silencing," Evans added.
Evans on Thursday delivered a petition to Angelina Jolie's agency asking the actor to help pressure Netflix to reinstate their Palestinian film collection.
Cover photo: Screenshot/X/CODEPINK