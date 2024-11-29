Palestine solidarity protestors halt Macy's Thanksgiving Parade for Gaza

New York, New York - For the second year in a row, Palestine solidarity activists disrupted the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to call for an end to Israel's US-backed genocide in Gaza .

Protesters disrupt the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 28, 2024, in solidarity with the people of Palestine. © REUTERS

The demonstrators chanted "Free, free Palestine!" as they sat in front of a "Don't Celebrate Genocide! Arms Embargo Now!" banner holding Palestinian flags. A giant Ronald McDonald could be seen floating in the background.

The action brought the parade to a standstill before NYPD cops arrived to drag the protesters out of the road. Police arrested 21 people, according to the Associated Press.

Peace protesters also disrupted last year's parade, which took place less than two months after Israel launched its all-out assault on Gaza.

Since that time, Israel has killed at least 44,330 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the territory's health ministry. The British medical journal Lancet and other experts believe the true number to be far greater, upwards of 186,000 as of July 2024.

The US government has enabled Israel's crimes with at least $22.76 billion spent on military aid and related operations between October 7, 2023, and September 30, 2024.

Earlier this week, it was reported President Joe Biden has provisionally approved a new $680-million arms sale to the apartheid regime – even though polling indicates a majority of Americans believe the US should stop sending weapons and aid to Israel.