Biden reportedly approves new $680-million arms sale to Israel

Washington DC - President Joe Biden has provisionally approved a new $680-million weapons sale to Israel amid the ongoing US-backed genocide in Gaza , according to media reports.

US President Joe Biden (r.) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in July 2024. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Sources close to the matter told the Financial Times that US officials in September briefed Congress on the plan to supply Israel with thousands of additional joint direct attack munition kits (JDAMs) and hundreds of small-diameter bombs.

The Wednesday report came as Israel and Hezbollah implement a ceasefire agreement to halt a string of brutal Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a Tuesday address said that one of the reasons for the ceasefire was to "give our forces a breather and replenish stocks."

"I say it openly, it is no secret that there have been big delays in weapons and munitions deliveries," the far-right Israeli leader continued.

"These delays will be resolved soon. We will receive supplies of advanced weaponry that will keep our soldiers safe and give us more strike force to complete our mission."