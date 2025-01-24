"Living in a cage": Palestinian movement severely restricted as West Bank checkpoints go up

Palestinian freedom of movement has been even more severely restricted since the Gaza ceasefire took effect as Israel erects new checkpoints.

Ramallah, West Bank - Father Bashar Basiel moved freely in and out of his parish in the occupied West Bank until Israeli troops installed gates at the entrance of his village Taybeh overnight, just hours after a ceasefire began in Gaza.

Commuters wait in their vehicles at the Israeli Atara checkpoint on route 465 near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on January 22, 2025. © ZAIN JAAFAR / AFP "We woke up and we were surprised to see that we have the iron gates in our entrance of Taybeh, on the roads that are going to Jericho, to Jerusalem, to Nablus," said Basiel, a Catholic priest in the Christian village north of Ramallah. All over the West Bank, commuters have been finding that their journey to work takes much longer since the Gaza ceasefire started. "We have not lived such a difficult situation (in terms of movement) since the Second Intifada," Basiel told AFP in reference to a Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s. Israel-Gaza War Marco Rubio pledges "unwavering support" for Israel amid escalating West Bank attacks He said he was used to the checkpoints, which are dotted along the separation barrier that cuts through much of the West Bank and at the entrances to Palestinian towns and cities. But while waiting times got longer since the start of the Gaza assault in October 2023, now it has become almost impossible to move between cities and villages in the West Bank.

Concrete blocks, metal gates

A long line of cars waits to pass through the Israeli Atara checkpoint on route 465 near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on January 22, 2025. © ZAIN JAAFAR / AFP Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Israeli authorities ordered the military to operate dozens of checkpoints around the West Bank during the first 42 days of the ceasefire. According to the Palestinian Wall Resistance Commission, 146 iron gates were erected around the West Bank after the Gaza siege began, 17 of them in January alone, bringing the total number of roadblocks in the Palestinian territory to 898. "Checkpoints are still checkpoints, but the difference now is that they've enclosed us with gates. That's the big change," said Anas Ahmad, who found himself stuck in traffic for hours on his way home after a usually open road near the university town of Birzeit was closed. Hundreds of drivers were left idling on the road out of the city as they waited for the Israeli soldiers to allow them through. The orange metal gates Ahmad was referring to are a lighter version of full checkpoints, which usually feature a gate and concrete shelters for soldiers checking drivers' IDs or searching their vehicles. "The moment the truce was signed, everything changed 180 degrees. The Israeli government is making the Palestinian people pay the price," said Ahmad, a policeman who works in Ramallah. Meanwhile, Israel has ramped up its deadly attacks in the West Bank, a territory the International Court of Justice has found to be illegally occupied by Israel.

"Like rabbits in a cage"

Israeli troops detain a Palestinian man at a checkpoint and close an entrance to the occupied West Bank city of Hebron on January 22, 2025. © HAZEM BADER / AFP Basiel said that now, when the gates are closed, "I have to wait, or I have to take another way" into Taybeh, a quiet village known for its brewery. He said that on Monday people waited in their cars from 4:00 PM to 2:00 AM while each vehicle entering the village was meticulously checked. Another Ramallah area resident, who preferred not to be named for security reasons, compared his new environment to that of a caged animal. "It's like rabbits living in a cage. In the morning they can go out, do things, then in the evening they have to go home to the cage," he said. Shadi Zahod, a government employee who commutes daily between Salfit and Ramallah, felt similarly constrained. "It's as if they're sending us a message: stay trapped in your town, don't go anywhere," he told AFP. "Since the truce, we've been paying the price in every Palestinian city," he said, as his wait at a checkpoint in Birzeit dragged into a third hour.

Impossible to make plans

Before approving the Gaza ceasefire, Israel's security cabinet reportedly added to its goals the "strengthening of security" in the West Bank. Israeli human rights group B'Tselem said in a statement on Tuesday that Israel "is merely shifting its focus from Gaza to other areas it controls in the West Bank." A 2019 academic paper by Jerusalem's Applied Research Institute estimated that at the time Palestinians lost 60 million work hours per year to restrictions.