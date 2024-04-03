Palestinians relaunch bid to become UN member state amid brutal Israeli siege

New York, New York - Palestinians on Tuesday officially revived their bid for a full member state in the United Nations – a process with an uncertain outcome but one they say is necessary in the face of Israel's assault on Gaza .

United Nations envoy Riyad Mansour has again requested that Palestine receive full member state status. © REUTERS

The Palestinians, who have had observer status at the world body since 2012, have lobbied for years to gain full membership, which would amount to recognition of Palestinian statehood.



In a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, dated Tuesday, UN envoy Riyad Mansour requested "upon instructions of the Palestinian leadership" that an application dating back to 2011 be reconsidered.

The letter has been transmitted to the Security Council, and the Palestinians have asked that it be reviewed this month, according to the documents seen by AFP.

Mansour has repeatedly said in recent months that given Israel's siege on the Gaza Strip, UN membership is a priority for the Palestinians.

"It was the international community that decided to create two states in Palestine since 1947," Mansour said in February. "It is the duty of the international community along with the Palestinian people to complete that exercise by admitting the state of Palestine to membership."

Last month, Mansour said the Palestinians would "start mobilizing the largest number of countries to support us" and expressed hope that the council would act in April, pointing to a council meeting set for April 18 on the situation in Gaza.

Malta, which holds the rotating Security Council presidency, said Mansour's letter was "received and circulated" to council members, adding that talks would be held "on a way forward."

The League of Arab States, the Organization of the Islamic Conference, and the Non-Aligned Movement sent a letter to Guterres on Tuesday supporting the bid by the Palestinians.

"We wish to bring to your attention that, as of this date, 140 Member States have recognized the state of Palestine," said the joint letter, which included a list of those countries.