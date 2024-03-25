UN Security Council finally passes Gaza ceasefire resolution as US abstains and Israel lashes out

New York, New York - The UN Security Council for the first time Monday demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza after the US, Israel's ally which vetoed previous drafts, abstained.

The UN Security Council for the first time passed a resolution demanding a ceasefire in Israel's war on Gaza. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Drawing unusual applause in the Security Council, all 14 other members voted in favor of the resolution which "demands an immediate ceasefire" for the ongoing Islamic holy month of Ramadan.



The resolution calls for the truce to lead to a "lasting, sustainable ceasefire" and demands that Hamas and other militants free hostages seized in their October 7 attack that triggered the months-long Israeli assault.

"The bloodbath has continued for far too long," said Amar Bendjama, the representative of Algeria, the Arab bloc's current member of the Security Council and a sponsor of the resolution.

"Finally, the Security Council is shouldering its responsibility," he said.

The US had repeatedly blocked Security Council resolutions that put pressure on Israel. Though it has increasingly shown frustration with its ally as civilian casualties mount and the UN warns of impending famine in Gaza, the Biden administration has continued to supply weapons and diplomatic backing, even as the Palestinian death toll has passed 32,000.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week vowed to defy US appeals and expand Israel's military campaign to Rafah, the southern Gaza city where some 1.5 million Palestinians have taken shelter.