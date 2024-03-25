UN Security Council finally passes Gaza ceasefire resolution as US abstains and Israel lashes out
New York, New York - The UN Security Council for the first time Monday demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza after the US, Israel's ally which vetoed previous drafts, abstained.
Drawing unusual applause in the Security Council, all 14 other members voted in favor of the resolution which "demands an immediate ceasefire" for the ongoing Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
The resolution calls for the truce to lead to a "lasting, sustainable ceasefire" and demands that Hamas and other militants free hostages seized in their October 7 attack that triggered the months-long Israeli assault.
"The bloodbath has continued for far too long," said Amar Bendjama, the representative of Algeria, the Arab bloc's current member of the Security Council and a sponsor of the resolution.
"Finally, the Security Council is shouldering its responsibility," he said.
The US had repeatedly blocked Security Council resolutions that put pressure on Israel. Though it has increasingly shown frustration with its ally as civilian casualties mount and the UN warns of impending famine in Gaza, the Biden administration has continued to supply weapons and diplomatic backing, even as the Palestinian death toll has passed 32,000.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week vowed to defy US appeals and expand Israel's military campaign to Rafah, the southern Gaza city where some 1.5 million Palestinians have taken shelter.
Israeli delegation cancels trip to US after abstention
Moments after the US declined to veto the latest resolution, Netanyahu announced that he would no longer send to Washington a delegation requested by President Joe Biden to discuss Rafah.
The resolution "gives Hamas hope that international pressure will allow them to accept a ceasefire without the release of our abductees," said Netanyahu, who had reportedly demanded the US wield its veto in Monday's vote.
The White House insisted that its abstention did not signal a policy shift.
US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who had repeatedly claimed that pressure on Israel would jeopardize ongoing talks, said that Hamas must now accept a deal being brokered by Qatar with support from Egypt and the US to free hostages.
"A ceasefire can begin immediately with the release of the first hostage," Thomas-Greenfield said. "This is the only path to securing a ceasefire."
The US on Friday put forward a resolution that merely highlighted the "imperative" for a ceasefire, without explicitly demanding one. Russia and China vetoed it, calling the language too vague.
On Monday, Russia introduced an amendment to add a call for a "permanent" rather than "lasting" ceasefire, but the vote failed and Moscow still voted for the resolution.
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP