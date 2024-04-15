Pro-Palestinian protest halts traffic on San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge

San Francisco, California - Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge on Monday, completely halting traffic for hours as part of what appeared to be a coordinated day of action against Israel's war in Gaza .

Protest group A15 Action said it was coordinating a "multi-city blockade... in solidarity with Palestine."

"In each city, we will identify and blockade major choke points in the economy, focusing on points of production and circulation with the aim of causing the most economic impact," the group said on its website.

Demonstrators who were blocking traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge held a banner reading "Stop the world for Gaza."

Aerial footage showed stationary traffic in one direction on the massive bridge while lanes in the other direction were empty, with police present.

A15 Action's website said action was planned for places as far apart as Mexico City, Ho Chi Minh, Sydney, Athens, New York, and Johannesburg.

"There is a sense in the streets in this recent and unprecedented movement for Palestine that escalation has become necessary: there is a need to shift from symbolic actions to those that cause pain to the economy," it said.

A protest earlier on Monday blocked a highway heading into Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.