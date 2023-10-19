Protesters occupy congressional building to demand ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war

Washington DC - At least a hundred protesters occupied a US House building of on Wednesday urging lawmakers and Joe Biden's administration to push for a ceasefire in Gaza , which has been under Israeli airstrikes since a deadly Hamas attack.

Hundreds of protesters occupied the Cannon House Office building to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war. © REUTERS

Dressed in black T-shirts emblazoned with the words "Jews say cease fire now" and "Not in our name," the activists sat clapping and singing on the floor in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office building and held up large banners that read "Ceasefire" and "Let Gaza Live".



Capitol police said protests are not allowed inside the building and several demonstrators were arrested.

"We warned the protestors to stop demonstrating and when they did not comply we began arresting them," the US Capitol police said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The protest was organized by the Jewish Voice for Peace, a Jewish anti-Zionist organization.