Israel-Gaza war updates: Breakthrough in push to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza

Tel Aviv, Israel - US President Joe Biden on a visit to Israel Wednesday backed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stance blaming Islamist Palestinian militants for a rocket strike on a hospital that killed hundreds in war-torn Gaza .

US President Joe Biden (3rd from l.) backed Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's explanation for the Al-Ahli Arabi Baptist Hospital bombing in Gaza. © REUTERS

Arab countries have blamed Israel, which has rained bombs on Gaza since the bloody October 7 attack by Hamas, but Joe Biden voiced support for Israel's position that a misfired Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket had hit the Al-Ahli Arabi Baptist Hospital.



"I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday," Biden said at a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the morning after the blast that killed at least 500 people, according to Gaza authorities.

"And, based on what I've seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you," said the US president, referring to the armed movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

"But there's a lot of people out there not sure, so we have to overcome a lot of things," Biden added after the first protests erupted against Israel and the US, with more expected across the Arab and Muslim worlds.

He has expressed "iron-clad" US support for Israel and its military campaign in Gaza.