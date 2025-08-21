Red Cross condemns Israel's "intolerable" assault on Gaza

Gaza - Israel's expanded assault on the Gaza Strip , aimed at conquering Gaza City, is "intolerable," the Red Cross said on Thursday.

Palestinians mourn relatives killed in Israeli strikes ahead of their funeral at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on August 21, 2025. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

The Israeli military's plan, which includes the call-up of roughly 60,000 reservists, has deepened fears that it will worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian crisis in the blockaded coastal strip.

"The intensification of hostilities in Gaza means more killing, more displacement, more destruction and more panic," Christian Cardon, chief spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), told AFP.

"Gaza is a closed space, from which nobody can escape... and where access to health care, food and safe water is dwindling," said Cardon.

"Meanwhile, the security of humanitarians is getting worse by the hour," the spokesperson added. "This is intolerable."

Cardon has taken an active role in the Red Cross's humanitarian activities on the ground, and has been involved in every exchange of Israeli hostages and imprisoned Palestinians since October 7, 2023.