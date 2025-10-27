Rubio claims more countries are ready to recognize Israel under Abraham Accords

Kiryat Gat, Israel - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that more countries are ready to normalize relations with Israel , but the decision would await a broader regional agreement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (l.) speaks next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on October 23, 2025. © REUTERS

Rubio, who was touring a US-led multinational center in Israel aimed at coordinating a ceasefire in Gaza, said that a sustained end to the war would encourage more countries to join the so-called Abraham Accords, under which a number of Arab countries normalized ties with Israel in 2020.

"We have a lot of countries that want to join" the accords, he said.

"I think there are some countries you could probably add right now if you wanted to, but we want to do a big thing about it, and so we're working on it," Rubio told reporters on a visit to Israel.

"So I think that would be great, and I think that could be a byproduct of achieving some of this," he said, referring to the Gaza ceasefire.

Rubio did not mention specific countries, saying that they needed to address their domestic audiences first, but said "there's some bigger than others."