Rubio says Israel must stop bombing Gaza for hostage release

Washington DC - Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza for an eventual hostage release by Hamas to take place, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called on Israel to stop bombing Gaza in order to implement hostage releases proposed under President Donald Trump's plan for the Palestinian territory. © Collage: REUTERS & Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

"I think the Israelis and everyone acknowledge you can't release hostages in the middle of strikes, so the strikes will have to stop," Rubio told CBS News talk show Face the Nation.

"There can't be a war going on in the middle of it."

In a text exchange with a CNN reporter released Sunday, US President Donald Trump said "yes" when asked if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was on board with ending the military assault on Gaza.

Negotiators from Israel and Hamas were set to hold talks in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, with Netanyahu expressing hope that hostages held in Gaza could be released within days.

The diplomatic push follows Hamas' positive response to Trump's roadmap for an end to Israel's war on Gaza and the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian captives in Israeli jails.

Rubio, who appeared on several Sunday talk shows to speak about the situation in Gaza, told NBC's Meet the Press that there were "logistical challenges" to address to pave the way for the hostage release.

He also predicted that the longer-term goals would be "even harder" to attain, in terms of how the Palestinian territory will be governed and disarming militants.

"You can't set up a government structure in Gaza that's not Hamas in three days. I mean, it takes some time," Rubio told NBC.