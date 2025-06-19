Russia warns US not to join Israel's attack on Iran and hits back at Trump
Moscow Russia - Russia on Thursday warned the US not to join Israel's attacks on Iran, amid speculation over whether Donald Trump would greenlight direct military action.
Israel and Iran have been exchanging missiles after Tel Aviv launched an unprecedented attack last week.
Russia is one of Iran's most important allies, with the two deepening military cooperation and inking a strategic partnership agreement just months ago.
But the Kremlin has not provided military support so far, and President Vladimir Putin is pitching himself as a possible mediator even as he condemns Israel's aggression.
"We would like to particularly warn Washington against military intervention in the situation," Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.
US President Donald Trump had suggested Wednesday he was still considering joining Israel's strikes on Iran, saying: "I may do it, I may not do it."
He also lashed out at Russia's offer to broker peace, telling Putin to resolve the Ukraine conflict first.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that it was not up to Trump to reject Putin's offer.
"These services can be accepted by countries that are currently directly involved in the conflict," he said.
Zakharova, meanwhile, warned any US military action "would be an extremely dangerous step with truly unpredictable negative consequences".
China and Russia condemn Israeli aggression
Moscow issued its warning after Putin spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, with the pair blasting Israel.
Putin and Xi "strongly condemn Israel's actions," the Kremlin said after the call.
Despite their close military ties, Putin said Iran had not requested military help in the week since Israel launched its attacks.
"Our Iranian friends have not asked us about this," Putin said in response to a question from an AFP reporter at a late-night televised press conference in Saint Petersburg.
He also pointed out that the treaty signed in January was not a mutual defense pact and did not oblige either side to provide arms or assistance.
Asked what steps Russia would take if Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated, Putin said: "I don't even want to discuss such a possibility."
Peskov clarified that Russia would be prepared to send humanitarian aid, if requested to by Tehran.
