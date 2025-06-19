Russia warns US not to join Israel's attack on Iran and hits back at Trump

Moscow Russia - Russia on Thursday warned the US not to join Israel 's attacks on Iran, amid speculation over whether Donald Trump would greenlight direct military action.

Russia warned the US not to intervene in Israel's war on Iran, which is a close ally of President Vladimir Putin's (r.) Kremlin. © REUTERS

Israel and Iran have been exchanging missiles after Tel Aviv launched an unprecedented attack last week.

Russia is one of Iran's most important allies, with the two deepening military cooperation and inking a strategic partnership agreement just months ago.

But the Kremlin has not provided military support so far, and President Vladimir Putin is pitching himself as a possible mediator even as he condemns Israel's aggression.

"We would like to particularly warn Washington against military intervention in the situation," Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

US President Donald Trump had suggested Wednesday he was still considering joining Israel's strikes on Iran, saying: "I may do it, I may not do it."

He also lashed out at Russia's offer to broker peace, telling Putin to resolve the Ukraine conflict first.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that it was not up to Trump to reject Putin's offer.

"These services can be accepted by countries that are currently directly involved in the conflict," he said.

Zakharova, meanwhile, warned any US military action "would be an extremely dangerous step with truly unpredictable negative consequences".