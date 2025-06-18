Trump mocks Putin's offer to mediate truce between Iran and Israel: "Mediate your own!"

Washington DC - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared to rebuff Vladimir Putin 's offer to mediate in the Israel -Iran conflict, saying the Russian president should end his own war in Ukraine first.

"I spoke to him yesterday and... he actually offered to help mediate, I said 'do me a favor, mediate your own,'" Trump told reporters as he unveiled a giant new flag pole at the White House.

"Let's mediate Russia first, okay? I said, Vladimir, let's mediate Russia first, you can worry about this later."

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov disputed the timing that Trump gave for the call.

"He [Trump] was speaking figuratively. Life is so eventful right now that looking back a few days is like looking back to yesterday," Peskov told Russian state news agency TASS.

Trump and the Kremlin both previously said on Saturday that the two leaders had spoken that day, with the US president saying Putin had called to wish him a happy 79th birthday.

Later on Wednesday, Trump said a change in Iran's government "could happen," and also indicated that negotiations could be on the horizon, without giving details.

"They want to meet, they want to come to the White House – I may do that," Trump told reporters.

Trump, meanwhile, insisted that the stalled peace talks to end the Ukraine war were "going to work out" despite Moscow stepping up attacks.