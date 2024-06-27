South by Southwest makes major sponsorship changes after Gaza solidarity boycott

Austin, Texas - Austin's annual South by Southwest (SXSW) film, music, and tech festival is making major sponsorship changes amid backlash over continued US support for Israel's military assault on Gaza .

SXSW announced it is terminating its partnership with the US Army and the defense contractor RTX Corporation (formerly Raytheon) in its next festival, scheduled for March 7-15, 2025.

"After careful consideration, we are revising our sponsorship model," a statement on SXSW's FAQ page reads. "As a result, the US army, and companies who engage in weapons manufacturing, will not be sponsors of SXSW 2025."

The news came after a string of artists canceled appearances at March's festival in solidarity with the besieged people of Gaza. The US Army was listed as a "super sponsor" of the 2024 events.

The boycott was one of numerous actions across the nation intended to increase pressure on the US government and other institutions to end their support for Israel's attacks on Gaza, which have claimed the lives of more than 37,000 Palestinians since October.

Congress and the White House have continued to provide Israel with weapons and diplomatic cover, even as millions of people in Gaza face the growing threats of disease and starvation.