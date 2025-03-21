UCLA sued over extreme repression of Gaza solidarity protests

Los Angeles, California - More than 30 Palestine solidarity activists have sued the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) for "repeatedly and systemically" violating the rights of demonstrators during campus protests last year.

Pro-Palestinian protestors stand on stairs near an encampment at the UCLA campus on May 2, 2024. © Eric Thayer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The complaint – filed Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court – accuses UCLA of waging a "relentless discriminatory crusade against people expressing a pro-Palestinian viewpoint."

The 35 plaintiffs – including students, faculty, community members, reporters, and legal observers – highlighted the university's extreme response to the campus solidarity encampment over three nights last spring.

A violent mob attacked the protesters for hours at the university on April 30 while campus security and police did nothing to intervene.

Then on May 1, UCLA called in the Los Angeles Police Department and California Highway Patrol to forcibly remove Palestine solidarity activists. Over 200 people were arrested in the militarized crackdown.

Another police raid took place the following month, on June 10.

A press release on the case states that "those three nights deprived the plaintiffs of their rights to assemble, speak, learn, and

organize freely and safely and left many with life-altering injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder."

"UCLA has a long and well-documented history of discriminating against pro-Palestinian views, whether the people expressing them are Muslim, Jewish, Christian, atheist, agnostic, or of any other faith," the complaint accuses.