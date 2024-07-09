UN blasts latest Israeli evacuation order in Gaza as medical journal warns true death toll could be five times higher

Gaza City, Gaza - The UN protested on Tuesday over the latest mass evacuation orders issued by Israel , with thousands of desperate Palestinians fleeing Gaza City amid another brutal attack.

Israel intensified its attacks on central Gaza again and displaced tens of thousands of Palestinians. © REUTERS

Israel has now issued three evacuation orders for Gaza City and one for the south of the Palestinian territory since June 27 in a new stepping up of its relentless military operations.

Gaza City residents reported "explosions and numerous gun battles" and helicopter strikes through the night in southwestern neighborhoods.

Residents said civilians were still leaving the city and many of the displaced said they had already moved from one evacuation zone only to find their new place of refuge had become a target too.

The UN Human Rights Office said it was "appalled" at new orders to civilians, "many of whom have been forcibly displaced multiple times, to evacuate to areas where IDF military operations are ongoing and where civilians continue to be killed and injured".