Another Biden administration employee quits over US support for "Israel's genocide"

Washington DC - Yet another Biden administration appointee has resigned in protest over the government's ongoing support for Israel's siege of Gaza .

Maryam Hassanein (top l.) has become the latest Biden administration appointee to resign over White House policy toward Israel and Gaza. © Collage: Screenshot/X/Maryam Hassanein & Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Maryam Hassanein, who served as special assistant and assistant secretary for Land and Minerals Management in the US Interior Department, announced on Tuesday that she is stepping down from her role.

"As a Muslim American, I cannot continue working for an administration that ignores the voices of its diverse staff by continuing to fund and enable Israel's genocide of Palestinians," the 24-year-old wrote in her resignation letter.

"The Department of the Interior, among other things, is an agency that works to right the wrongs the United States has committed against Indigenous peoples. But we should not wait decades to act in the best interest of Palestinians whose struggles mirror those of Indigenous peoples native to the US. We can and should act now to stop Israel's genocide in Gaza," she continued.

Hassanein said she was inspired by students around the nation who have risked their own prospects in order to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

"My sacrifice pales in comparison to Palestinians, who have been forced to give up their comfort, their rights, their land, and their safety," she wrote.

Hassanein's letter also reflected growing frustration among Arab and Muslim Americans with the president and his administration: "When my family and I, alongside other Muslims and Arab Americans, turned up to vote for President Biden in 2020, it was because the Biden campaign promised justice. That promise and faith in the administration has been shattered."

"Through their policy choices and dehumanization of Arabs and Muslims, it has become clear to me that I do not have a place in this administration."