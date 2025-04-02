UN official warns Gaza mass grave underscores Israel's "war without limits"

New York, New York - The mass grave in Rafah where the bodies of 15 medics were found after the Israeli army fired on ambulances illustrates the "war without limits" that Israel is leading in Gaza , a UN aid official said Wednesday.

"It was shocking" to see medical workers "still in their uniforms, still wearing gloves, killed while trying to save lives," said Jonathan Whittall, head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the Palestinian territories.

"The ambulances were hit one by one," he said in a video conference after a mission to Gaza uncovered the mass grave. Of the 15 bodies, eight were members of the Palestinian Red Crescent, and one was from the United Nations.

UN chief Antonio Guterres also expressed revulsion Wednesday at the killings.

"The secretary-general is shocked by the attacks of the Israeli army on a medical and emergency convoy on March 23, resulting in the killings of 15 medical personnel and humanitarian workers in Gaza," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a briefing.

OCHA said Tuesday that the first team of first aid workers was killed by Israeli forces on March 23, and that other emergency and aid teams were hit one after another over several hours while searching for their missing colleagues.

After several weeks of ceasefire in Gaza, Israel resumed its bombardments on March 18 and announced Wednesday the extension of its military operations to seize "large areas" of the territory.