UN rights chief condemns "deeply disturbing" Israeli killing of Gaza aid workers

Geneva, Switzerland - The UN rights chief on Tuesday harshly condemned an Israel army attack last week on an emergency convoy that killed 15 aid workers and medical personnel and demanded an investigation.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said on Sunday it had recovered the bodies of eight of its medics, six members of Gaza's civil defense agency, and one UN employee. One Red Crescent medic remains missing.

"I condemn the attack by the Israeli army on a medical and emergency convoy on March 23 resulting in the killing of 15 medical personnel and humanitarian workers in Gaza," United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement.

"The subsequent discovery of their bodies eight days later in Rafah, buried near their clearly marked destroyed vehicles, is deeply disturbing," he added.

"This raises significant questions with regard to the conduct of the Israeli army during and in the aftermath of the incident."

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA told AFP that "available information indicates that the first team was killed by Israeli forces on March 23, and that other emergency and aid crews were struck one after another over several hours as they searched for their missing colleagues".

The incident occurred in Rafah city's Tal al-Sultan neighborhood, close to the Egyptian border, just days after the military resumed its bombardments of Gaza following an almost two-month-long truce.