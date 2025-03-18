Israel tears up Gaza ceasefire and resumes mass killing with horrific massacre of hundreds

Gaza City, Gaza - Israel massacred more than 400 Palestinians in a horrific overnight attack on Gaza that destroyed whatever remained of its ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

The devastating airstrikes on the besieged territory were by far the biggest and deadliest since a truce took effect in January.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the bodies of 413 people had been received by Gaza hospitals.

"A number of victims are still under the rubble and work is underway to recover them," it added.

Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu – wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity – warned Hamas this month of consequences it "cannot imagine" if it does not free hostages still in Gaza, and Israeli media reported on plans aimed at ramping up pressure on Hamas dubbed the "Hell Plan."

The White House said Israel consulted US President Donald Trump's administration before launching the slaughter, which Gaza's health ministry said killed mostly women and children.

Netanyahu's office said the operation was ordered after "Hamas's repeated refusal to release our hostages, as well as its rejection of all of the proposals it has received from US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and from the mediators".

"We will not stop fighting as long as the hostages are not returned home and all our war aims are not achieved," Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

In a statement, Hamas said Israel had "decided to overturn the ceasefire agreement".

"Netanyahu's decision to resume war is a decision to sacrifice the occupation's prisoners and impose a death sentence on them," it said.

Hamas said the head of its government in Gaza, Essam al-Dalis, was among several officials killed in the strikes.

A Hamas official said the group was "working with mediators" to stop the bombardment, while the movement blamed what it described as "unlimited" US support for Israel.