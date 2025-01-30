UN shares update on UNRWA operations as Israel seeks to ban vital aid agency

The UN said Thursday its humanitarian relief agency UNRWA would continue working in all Palestinian territories, including east Jerusalem. © Eyad BABA / AFP

Israel decided to ban the UN agency for Palestinian refugees following accusations some of its staff belong to Hamas.

"UNRWA clinics across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are open. Meanwhile, the humanitarian operations in Gaza continues, including with UNRWA work there," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN chief Antonio Guterres.

UNRWA has long been the lead agency in coordinating aid to Gaza.

A series of investigations found some "neutrality related issues" at UNRWA – but stressed Israel had not provided evidence that a significant number of its staff belonged to "terrorist" organizations.

"UNRWA will continue to deliver on its mandate... until they're no longer able to do so," Dujarric said.

However, he clarified that no staff were present at the agency's headquarters in east Jerusalem, which mainly deals with administration. Palestinian employees are, however, working from other locations, while foreign employees had to leave Israel.