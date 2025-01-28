Israel defies UN to cut off vital Palestinian aid agency – with US approval

Jerusalem, Israel - Israel , backed by Washington, will cease contact with the UN's Palestinian humanitarian relief agency UNRWA and any other body acting on its behalf, its UN envoy said Tuesday, drawing condemnation from aid groups.

Signaling a shift in the US position on the agency by the administration of President Donald Trump, a US envoy voiced support for the decision – and called for a probe into Israeli claims UNRWA sites were used by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

UNRWA's offices and staff in Israel play a vital role in the provision of healthcare and education to Palestinians, including those living in the Gaza Strip, devastated by 15 months of a genocidal assault by Israel.

The war has provoked a deep humanitarian crisis, destroying hospitals and sparking outbreaks of infectious diseases while hundreds of thousands of Gazans faced starvation conditions and have depended on food aid.

The organization has brought in 60% of the food to have reached Gaza since the start of the war in October 2023, but it has long clashed with Israeli officials, who have repeatedly accused it of undermining the country's security.

"The legislation concerning UNRWA activities in Israel will officially come into force in 48 hours on January 30... UNRWA must cease its operations and evacuate all premises it operates in Jerusalem," the envoy, Danny Danon, told the UN Security Council.

"The legislation forbids UNWRA from operating within the sovereign territory of the State of Israel, and forbids any contact between Israeli officials and UNWRA. "Israel remains committed to its commitments under international law."

Israel claims that a dozen UNRWA employees were involved in the deadly Hamas October 7, 2023 assault and insists that other organizations can pick up the slack to provide essential services, aid, and reconstruction – an allegation the UN disputes.