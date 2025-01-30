Israel cuts ties with vital UNRWA aid agency supporting Palestinians

Jerusalem, Israel - Israel will cut ties with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees on Thursday, a move likely to even further hamper delivery of vital services to the people of Gaza .

A Palestinian man carries an aid box provided by UNRWA in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on January 21, 2025. © REUTERS

The agency, UNRWA, will be banned from operating on Israeli soil, and contact between it and Israeli officials will also be forbidden.

UNRWA has provided support for Palestinian refugees around the Middle East for over 70 years.

Tensions came to a head in the wake of Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, with Israel claiming that a dozen UNRWA employees were involved.

"Humanitarian aid doesn't equal UNRWA, and UNRWA doesn't equal humanitarian aid. UNRWA equals an organization infested with Hamas terror activity," Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein wrote on social media platform X ahead of the ban.

"This is why, beginning on January 30 and in accordance with Israeli law, Israel will have no contact with UNRWA."

The agency's offices and staff in Israel play a major role in the provision of healthcare and education to Palestinians, including those living in the Gaza Strip, which has been devastated by 15 months of all-out Israeli assault.