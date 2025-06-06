University of Michigan uses private investigators to aggressively spy on pro-Palestine students

Ann Arbor, Michigan - The University of Michigan is reportedly employing private investigators to aggressively trail and surveil pro- Palestine students on and off campus.

Protesters for Palestinian freedom gather on the Diag of the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor on April 22, 2024. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Guardian reported the allegations shared by five students, who see the surveillance as an intimidation tactic intended to chill their activism.

According to the outlet, records show the university paid at least $800,000 between June 2023 and September 2024 to the parent company of private security group City Shield.

Some of the information the investigators gathered was used to charge and jail student activists who participated in last year's campus protests.

Most of those charges were later dismissed amid accusations state Attorney General Dana Nessel had exercised prosecutorial bias.

Nessel in April had ordered a multi-agency raid on activists, whose homes were violently broken into over allegations of "vandalism."