Freedom Flotilla boat rescues migrants from the sea on the way to Gaza

Athens, Greece - A vessel organized by an international activist coalition to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza has rescued several migrants from the sea near Crete, a support group in Greece said on Friday.

A vessel organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza has rescued several migrants from the sea near Crete. © IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

The Madleen, launched by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, said it had received a distress signal from a boat in the Mediterranean, forcing it to change course off the coast of Crete.

The Madleen has "a 12-member crew of peaceful activists" headed for Gaza "with the aim of breaking the blockade of Palestine by the state of Israel", the March to Gaza Greece group said.

"Upon arrival (at the scene), it discovered that the boat was sinking with approximately 30-35 people aboard."

At that point, the Madleen was approached by a ship that initially identified itself as Egyptian.

"The activists aboard the Madleen quickly realised that this was a false identification and that the ship was, in fact, a Libyan coastguard vessel," they said.

"Libya is not considered a safe country, and for this reason, some of the refugees jumped into the sea to avoid being returned there. The Madleen rescued four Sudanese individuals who had jumped into the water and brought them aboard."

After several hours of calls for assistance, a Frontex vessel eventually picked up the rescued individuals, the group said, referring to the European Union's border and coastguard agency.