Israel admits to arming criminal gang sabotaging aid distribution in starving Gaza

Gaza City, Gaza - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted to backing a criminal group in Gaza that has been accused of looting the already meager amount of aid being allowed into the territory.

Israeli and Palestinian media have reported that the group Israel has been working with is part of a local Bedouin tribe led by Yasser Abu Shabab.

The European Council on Foreign Relations think tank describes Abu Shabab as the leader of a "criminal gang operating in the Rafah area that is widely accused of looting aid trucks."

Knesset member and ex-defense minister Avigdor Liberman had told the Kan public broadcaster that the government, at Netanyahu's direction, was "giving weapons to a group of criminals and felons."

"What did Liberman leak? That security sources activated a clan in Gaza that opposes Hamas? What is bad about that?" Netanyahu said in a video posted to social media on Thursday.

"It is only good, it is saving lives of Israeli soldiers."