US-backed Gaza aid group faces calls for official probe by Swiss authorities

Geneva, Switzerland - Swiss authorities should investigate the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a controversial US-backed group preparing to move aid into the Gaza Strip , justice watchdog TRIAL International said Friday.

Palestinians, many of them children, gather in front of a hot meal distribution truck at a displacement camp near Gaza City's port on May 22, 2025. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

Describing the GHF as a private security company, it said aid distribution should be left to UN organizations and humanitarian agencies.

"The dire humanitarian situation in Gaza requires an immediate response," TRIAL International's executive director, Philip Grant, said in a statement.

"However, the planned use of private security companies leads to a risky militarization of aid," he added.

That, Grant argued, "is not justified in a context where the United Nations and humanitarian NGOs have the impartiality, resources and expertise necessary to distribute this aid without delay to the civilian population."

TRIAL International said it had filed legal submissions calling on Switzerland, where GHF is registered, to check that the group was complying with its own statutes and the Swiss legal system.