Rubio says US is "troubled" by Gaza humanitarian crisis as aid plan is rejected by UN

Antalya, Turkey - Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced openness Thursday to any new ideas to bring aid into Gaza after a US- and Israeli-backed plan was sharply criticized, expressing concern over the humanitarian situation in the territory.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced openness Thursday to any new ideas to bring aid into Gaza after a US- and Israeli-backed plan was sharply criticized. © Umit Bektas / POOL / AFP

A new US-backed foundation on Wednesday announced a plan to begin distributing aid later this month in Gaza, where Israel has cut off food and other humanitarian supplies for more than two months amid a two-year assault that has been repeatedly deemed genocidal.

"We're troubled by the humanitarian situation there," Rubio told reporters after warnings of famine in war-ravaged Gaza.

"I hear criticisms of that plan. We're open to an alternative if someone has a better one," Rubio said on a visit to Turkey.

Rubio also said he spoke about the situation in Gaza in a telephone call on Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as President Donald Trump tours Arab monarchies in the Gulf region.

Israel has imposed a blockade for over two months on Gaza, leading UN agencies and other humanitarian groups to warn of shrinking fuel and medicine supplies to the territory of 2.4 million Palestinians.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) said Wednesday it would begin distributing humanitarian aid in the Palestinian territory by the end of the month, with plans to provide nearly 300 million meals over an initial period of 90 days.

However, little is known about the foundation, which has been headquartered in Geneva since February.

Asked Thursday whether the US was providing funding to the organization, State Department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott referred reporters to the foundation for further details.

Calling the initiative an "independent plan", Pigott said the US would "endorse this plan in the sense that we want to see creative solutions".