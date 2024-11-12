US claims Israel is not in violation of law on Gaza aid despite warnings of famine

Washington DC - The US said Tuesday that Israel was not violating US law on the level of aid entering Gaza but called for further progress, a month after outgoing President Joe Biden 's administration threatened to withhold some military support.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sent a letter last month to Israel voicing alarm over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and setting a deadline of November 13 to comply with US law on permitting humanitarian assistance.

Asked if Israel had met the demands, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said of Israel, "We have not made an assessment that they are in violation of US law."

"The overall humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to be unsatisfactory. But in the context of the letter, it's not about whether we find something satisfactory or not; it's what are the actions that we're seeing.

"These actions that we have seen, we think that these are steps in the right direction," he said.

"We want to see more steps. We want to see these steps sustained over a significant period of time, and ultimately, we want to see these steps have a result on the situation."

The finding comes despite Israel not meeting a series of metrics set explicitly in the letter, including allowing a minimum of 350 trucks per day into Gaza.

Israel's blockade of aid has raised warnings of "imminent" famine in the Gaza Strip among experts, with a recent Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report classified the conditions as IPC Phase 5 – a situation when "starvation, death, destitution and extremely critical acute malnutrition levels are evident."