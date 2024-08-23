US hails Gaza ceasefire talks as "constructive" amid conflicting reports

Washington DC - Washington is cautiously optimistic about the ongoing ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip, according to John Kirby, communications director of the US National Security Council, on Friday.

Washington is cautiously optimistic about the ongoing ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip, according to John Kirby, communications director of the US National Security Council, on Friday. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Kirby said "constructive" talks took place in Cairo on Thursday and would continue over the weekend. He dismissed reports suggesting the negotiations were "near collapse."



He did not provide details but emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum in the coming days.

"We want to see that same sort of momentum continue here over the next couple of days, but I don't think it would be useful for me to get into the details of it," he said.

CIA chief William Burns and the White House's Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk are also taking part in the talks.

Kirby reiterated Washington's support for Israel regarding potential threats from Iran, stating the focus is on defense and securing an agreement.