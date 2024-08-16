White House shares update on Gaza ceasefire talks as US offers "bridging proposal"

Washington DC - Gaza ceasefire talks will resume next week in Cairo after the US offered a "bridging proposal" to Israel and Hamas in Doha to seal a deal, the White House said Friday.

CIA Director William Burns is representing the US in ongoing Gaza ceasefire talks. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The US said that the two days of talks in Doha were "serious and constructive" and that Washington, represented by CIA Director William Burns, offered ideas to close an agreement toward ending the 10-month conflict.



"This proposal builds on areas of agreement over the past week and bridges remaining gaps in the manner that allows for a swift implementation of the deal," said a White House statement signed by co-mediators Qatar and Egypt.

"Senior officials from our governments will reconvene in Cairo before the end of next week with the aim to conclude the deal under the terms put forward today," it said.

Until the talks reconvene in Cairo, working-level teams will work out details, including humanitarian provisions and practicalities for the release of hostages, it said.

President Joe Biden called for the two-day talks in Doha in a rare joint statement last week with the leaders of Qatar and Egypt.