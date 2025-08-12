US refuses to criticize Israel over strike that killed Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza

Washington DC - The US on Tuesday declined to criticize Israel over the killing of four Al Jazeera journalists in the Gaza Strip, referring questions to its ally.

Four journalists working for Al Jazeera were killed in an Israel strike on Gaza on Sunday. © REUTERS

The Israeli military alleged that Anas al-Sharif, a prominent face on the Qatar-based network covering the violence, headed a Hamas "terrorist cell" and was "responsible for advancing rocket attacks" against Israelis.

"What I will tell you is that we refer you to Israel for information regarding al-Sharif," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

She voiced respect for journalists who cover war zones but claimed that Hamas members have been "embedded in society, including posing as journalists."

"It is a horrible thing to do for those of you who are committed to finding information for people to be in that situation," she said.

European and Arab governments, the United Nations, and media rights groups all voiced outrage over the killing.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that there needed to be "clear evidence" for Israel's allegations and respect for rules of war against targeting journalists.

Al Jazeera said three other employees – correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh and cameramen Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal – were also killed when the strike hit a tent set up for journalists outside the main gate of Al-Shifa Hospital. The strike also killed freelance journalists Moamen Aliwa and Mohammed al-Khalidi.