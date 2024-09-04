US reveals "terrorism" charges against Hamas leaders as questions over role in ceasefire talks grow

Washington DC - The US Department of Justice unsealed a raft of "terrorism" and other charges against six Hamas leaders on Tuesday related to the Palestinian group's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel .

The charging document, dated February 1, targets six leaders of the group – including Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar and late political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated, most likely by Israel, late July in Tehran.



They are accused of "conspiracy to provide material support for acts of terrorism resulting in death" along with six other counts.

The charges were filed under seal "to position the United States to be ready to take into custody" Haniyeh and the other defendants, a Justice Department official said in a statement.

The official cited Haniyeh's death and unspecified "recent developments in the region," as reasons for the unsealing.

Hamas, which has been designated a "terrorist organization" by Washington since 1997, launched its unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, triggering Israel's cataclysmic assault on Gaza.

The attacks killed at least 43 American citizens, according to the complaint, and resulted in at least 10 Americans being taken as hostages or missing.

"The charges unsealed today are just one part of our effort to target every aspect of Hamas's operations. These actions will not be our last," US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.