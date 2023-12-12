US ship provides assistance after Norwegian tanker attacked by Yemeni rebels

The US military confirmed that a Norwegian tanker was attacked off the coast of Yemen on Monday amid growing regional tensions over the Israel-Gaza war .

Houthi rebels in Yemen have attacked multiple ships traveling to Israel in response to the war on Gaza (file photo). © via REUTERS

The US Central Command Defense force (CENTCOM) said the Strinda was hit by a cruise missile in the Bab al-Mandab strait on Monday.

The missile was likely fired from areas in Yemen controlled by the Houthi rebels, who later claimed responsibility for the strike.

No US ships were in the vicinity at the time of the attack. The Strinda issued a distress call, with the USS Mason destroyer rushing in to provide assistance.

It was not initially known whether the tanker had a connection to Israel or if it was on its way there. Al Jazeera reported that Italy was its destination. No one was injured in the attack.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen had threatened over the previous weekend that they would prevent ships of any nationality travelling to Israel from passing through the Red Sea while Israel continues its war on Gaza. Only freighters delivering aid to the Palestinian enclave would be allowed to pass through.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have repeatedly stuck Israel with drones and missiles.