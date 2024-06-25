US warns Israel-Hezbollah conflict could escalate into regional war

Washington DC - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon on Tuesday, warning that a conflict between Israel and Hezbollah could spark a regional war and urging a diplomatic solution.

"Another war between Israel and Hezbollah could easily become a regional war, with terrible consequences for the Middle East," Austin said. "Diplomacy is by far the best way to prevent more escalation."



Gallant, speaking at the opening of the meeting with Austin, said, "We are working closely together to achieve an agreement, but we must also discuss readiness in every possible scenario."

The war in Gaza has heightened tensions across the region, with Israeli forces and Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, exchanging fire on a near-daily basis.

The Israeli army said last week that plans for an offensive in Lebanon were "approved and validated" amid escalating cross-border clashes, but Washington is seeking to lower the temperature and head off another major conflict in the Middle East.

Gallant is on a visit to Washington seeking to reaffirm the value of ties with Israel's top ally after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly chastised the US for what he said was a delay in weapons deliveries.