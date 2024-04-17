USC sparks outrage by canceling Pro-Palestinian student's valedictorian speech

Los Angeles, California - The University of Southern California canceled a Muslim student's valedictorian speech over what it claimed to be safety concerns, after pro- Israel groups criticized her selection.

USC student and Class of 2024 valedictorian Asna Tabassum had her graduation speech canceled by the university over "safety concerns." © CAIR California

Asna Tabassum was as Class of 2024 valedictorian chosen college officials from among scores of applicants with high academic grades.

She was supposed to deliver a speech at the May 10 graduation ceremony. But when pro-Israeli activists discovered she had posted an educational resource on Palestine, they quickly deluged her with accusations of "antisemitic and anti-Zionist rhetoric."

On Monday, the university's provost, Andrew Guzman, responded to the pressure by taking the unprecedented decision to cancel her address.

"Unfortunately, over the past several days, discussion relating to the selection of our valedictorian has taken on an alarming tenor," Guzman said in a statement.

"The intensity of feelings, fueled by both social media and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, has grown to include many voices outside of USC and has escalated to the point of creating substantial risks relating to security."