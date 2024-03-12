Columbia University sued after failing to reinstate suspended pro-Palestine student groups

New York, New York - The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) and Palestine Legal are suing Columbia University after it unlawfully suspended student groups protesting for a ceasefire in Gaza .

Columbia University students rally for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Palestinian liberation. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The lawsuit, filed in the State Supreme Court in Manhattan, concerns Columbia University leadership's decision to bypass normal procedures in suspending its chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) on November 10, 2023.

The unilateral suspension followed what administrators dubbed an "unauthorized" protest against Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza.

Advocates say the protest was a peaceful demonstration and temporary art installation organized by a coalition of student groups, yet only SJP and JVP were targeted by the suspensions. They had no opportunity to appeal.

New York's highest court has ruled that universities must follow their own rules and regulations before taking disciplinary measures against student groups, the plaintiffs in the case argue.

The suit follows a February letter from NYCLU to Columbia administrators threatening legal action if they did not reinstate the SJP and JVP chapters.

"Universities should be havens for robust debate, discussion, and learning – not sites of censorship where administrators, donors, and politicians squash political discourse they don’t approve of," NYCLU Executive Director Donna Lieberman said in a press release.

"These student groups were peacefully speaking out on a critical global conflict, only to have Columbia University ignore their own longstanding, existing rules and abruptly suspend the organizations," she continued. "That’s retaliatory, it’s targeted, and it flies in the face of the free speech principles that institutes of higher learning should be defending."