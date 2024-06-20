World Refugee Day: Lawmakers urge Biden administration to open pathway for Palestinians

Washington DC - On World Refugee Day, dozens of lawmakers are calling on the Biden administration to open a pathway for Palestinians in Gaza with American family members to seek refuge in the US.

"Since the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza, many congressional offices have received distressing requests for assistance from constituents desperately seeking to reunite with their loved ones," the members of Congress wrote in a letter, addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"We appreciate that the steps the Biden Administration has taken to evacuate American citizens from Gaza," the lawmakers continue. "However, without pathways for Americans to petition for their relatives in Gaza, countless families with strong ties to our nation remain stranded in life-threatening conditions."

The letter, signed by 69 members of Congress, was led by Dick Durbin in the Senate and Greg Casar, Pramila Jayapal, and Debbie Dingell in the House. The action was endorsed by a host of civil society organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, and more.

Specifically, the members of Congress are calling for the creation of a US Refugee Admissions Program Priority 2 (P-2) Designation for certain Palestinians – a population which has historically benefitted very little from US resettlement efforts.

"Given the dire conditions currently on the ground in Gaza, it is time for this to change."