Yemeni forces pledge "huge" response to deadly Israeli port strike
Sanaa, Yemen - Yemen's Houthis promised a "huge" retaliation against Israel on Sunday following a deadly strike on the port of Hodeida amid the deadly assault on Gaza.
Israel bombed Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen in quick succession this week, with the death toll from a strike on Yemen's port of Hodeida climbing to six, Houthi health authorities said Sunday.
In a statement carried by Houthi media, the health ministry said, "six people were martyred, three remain missing and 83 others were wounded" in the strikes on Saturday that hit a power plant and fuel storage facilities at the Hodeida port.
The Israeli military said it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen as it pressed on with its brutal offensive in the besieged Gaza Strip.
Dozens have been killed since Saturday across Gaza, the civil defense agency said, including in strikes on homes in the central Nuseirat and Bureij areas and displaced people near southern Khan Younis.
Residents said a major operation was underway in the Saudi district west of Rafah in the south, reporting heavy artillery and clashes.
The deadly strikes in Gaza came hours after Hezbollah and Hamas said they fired at Israeli positions from south Lebanon, while Yemen's Houthis vowed to respond to Israeli warplanes hitting the Hodeida port.
On Sunday, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the "response to the Israeli aggression against our country is inevitably coming and will be huge."
Fire rages in Yemeni port
The fire left raging by the strikes on Hodeida port "is seen across the Middle East and the significance is clear," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Saturday.
Detailing the first strikes claimed by Israel in Yemen, Gallant warned of further operations if the Houthis "dare to attack us" after a drone strike killed one in Tel Aviv on Friday.
Firefighters struggled to contain the massive blaze caused by the strike on Hodeida, with a port employee saying fuel storage tanks and a power plant were still on fire on Sunday.
Following the strikes, the Israeli military said on Sunday it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen towards the Red Sea resort town of Eilat. Saree said the Houthis had fired ballistic missiles towards the port city.
The Houthis vowed to keep up attacks on Israel until Israel ends its violence in Gaza, which lies in ruins, with most residents forced to flee their homes.
Israel's military has killed at least 38,983 people in Gaza, according to data from the occupied Palestinian territory's health ministry, while unleashing horrific hunger and health crises.
After the detection of poliovirus in Gaza sewage, though no individual cases, the World Health Organization said there were "monumental" constraints to mounting a timely response.
WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said Friday the agency believes many more diseases are "spreading out of control" inside Gaza.
Earlier this week, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories is illegal and that it should pay reparations.
