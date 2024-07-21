Yemeni forces pledge "huge" response to deadly Israeli port strike

Sanaa, Yemen - Yemen's Houthis promised a "huge" retaliation against Israel on Sunday following a deadly strike on the port of Hodeida amid the deadly assault on Gaza .

A giant fire erupts at an oil storage facility following Israeli strikes in Yemen's port city of Hodeida. © AFP

Israel bombed Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen in quick succession this week, with the death toll from a strike on Yemen's port of Hodeida climbing to six, Houthi health authorities said Sunday.



In a statement carried by Houthi media, the health ministry said, "six people were martyred, three remain missing and 83 others were wounded" in the strikes on Saturday that hit a power plant and fuel storage facilities at the Hodeida port.

The Israeli military said it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen as it pressed on with its brutal offensive in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Dozens have been killed since Saturday across Gaza, the civil defense agency said, including in strikes on homes in the central Nuseirat and Bureij areas and displaced people near southern Khan Younis.

Residents said a major operation was underway in the Saudi district west of Rafah in the south, reporting heavy artillery and clashes.

The deadly strikes in Gaza came hours after Hezbollah and Hamas said they fired at Israeli positions from south Lebanon, while Yemen's Houthis vowed to respond to Israeli warplanes hitting the Hodeida port.

On Sunday, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the "response to the Israeli aggression against our country is inevitably coming and will be huge."