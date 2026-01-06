Joke of the Day for January 6, 2026: A fishy funny
Your Joke of the Day has arrived with a fishy funny. Here's one to make you sea some silly!
Joke of the Day
Why couldn’t the clownfish buy a house?
Because he didn’t have an-e-mon-e.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Sebastian Pena Lambarri