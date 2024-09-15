Yemeni missile hits central Israel as air defenses fail to intercept the attack

Lod, Israel - A Yemeni missile triggered a rush to shelters in central Israel on Sunday, a rare incident that caused no injuries but again showed mounting tensions nearly a year into the Gaza siege .

Israeli first responders put out a fire in an open area in Lod near Tel Aviv, reportedly caused by a missile fired from Yemen. © Menahem KAHANA / AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Yemenis will pay a "heavy price."

AFP photographers saw firefighters putting out a brush fire near Lod and broken glass at a train station in Modin, about 12 miles southeast of Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial hub, after the attack.

The Houthis claimed the strike.

They are among groups in the Middle East that have taken a stand against Israel in solidarity with the besieged people of Palestine.

"The Houthis launched a surface-to-surface missile from Yemen into our territory. They should have known by now that we charge a heavy price for any attempt to harm us," Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting, according to a statement from his office.

The Houthis had targeted an Israeli "military position" in the Jaffa area, around Tel Aviv, using a "ballistic missile that succeeded in reaching its target," their spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a video statement.

He added that "the enemy's defenses failed to intercept it."