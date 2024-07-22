Yemen struggles to contain massive harbor blaze days after Israeli strikes

Hodeida, Yemen - Firefighting teams on Monday were struggling to contain a massive blaze at Yemen's Hodeida port, days after a deadly Israeli strike hit oil tanks and a power plant in the harbor.

A man takes pictures of a raging fire at oil storage tanks a day after Israeli strikes on the port of Hodeida, Yemen. © AFP

Heavy flames and black smoke were seen spiraling into the sky for a third consecutive day following the strike on Saturday, said an AFP correspondent in Hodeida.



Firefighting teams appear to have made little progress, with the blaze seemingly expanding in some parts of the port, the correspondent said, amid fears it could reach food storage facilities.

High-resolution satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies showed flames consuming a heavily damaged fuel storage area at the Hodeida harbor.

The fuel depot is run by the Yemen Petroleum Company, which said late Sunday that the six people killed in the Israel strike were its employees.

The Houthis say more than 80 others were wounded in the attack, many of them with severe burns.

With black smoke billowing overhead, a funeral ceremony was held Monday for the victims of the strikes. Their coffins were carried through the streets of Hodeida, flanked by crowds and led by a Houthi marching band.